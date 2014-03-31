SHENZHEN, March 31 China's Huawei Technologies
Co Ltd "maintained calm" and operated "business as
usual" after media reports saying the U.S. accessed servers at
the telecom giant's Shenzhen headquarters, acting Chief
Executive Eric Xu said on Monday.
Earlier this month, the New York Times and Der Spiegel cited
documents leaked by former U.S. security contractor Edward
Snowden as saying the National Security Agency obtained
sensitive data and monitored Huawei executives' communications.
"If the New York Times report is true, I think we will have
known about this long ago," Xu said at a press briefing in
Shenzhen after the company reported its 2013 earnings results.
"Nobody has ever said that Huawei has the capacity to spy on
the U.S. network and things like that," said Xu. "For a business
organisation, no one would be so unwise as to do such a thing.
"The whole focus point of all the ongoing discussion is the
concern that the Chinese government may leverage Huawei's
equipment (for spying)," Xu said. "I think it will take a lot of
effort to address (allegations that Huawei has the capacity to
spy)."
