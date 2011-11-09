WASHINGTON Nov 9 U.S. President Barack Obama
will raise his concerns about China's yuan currency with
Chinese leader Hu Jintao at this weekend's APEC summit in
Hawaii, the White House said on Wednesday.
Ben Rhodes, Obama's deputy national security adviser, said
the United States does not believe the steps China has taken to
loosen controls on the yuan have been substantial enough.
When they meet in Honolulu, Obama will stress with Hu the
need for global growth that is supported by demand in China and
other emerging economies, Rhodes said, adding: "currency is a
part of that picture."
