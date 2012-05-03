BEIJING May 3 It is clear that blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng and his family had a change of heart about remaining in China, a U.S. official said on Thursday.

Chen, a self-taught legal activist, left the U.S. Embassy on Wednesday and is now under Chinese control in a Beijing hospital. He had taken refuge at the U.S. mission for six days after escaping house arrest and left after U.S. officials assured him that Beijing had promised to improve his circumstances.

But Chen said on Thursday by telephone from hospital, where he was escorted by U.S. officials and was being treated for a broken foot, that he had changed his mind after speaking to his wife who spoke of recent threats made against his family. (Reporting by Andrew Quinn; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ken Wills)