BEIJING, April 21 China's top military newspaper
warned the United States on Saturday that U.S.-Philippine
military exercises have fanned risks of armed confrontation over
the disputed South China Sea.
The commentary in China's Liberation Army Daily falls short
of a formal government statement, but marks the strongest
high-level comment yet from Beijing about tensions with the
Philippines over disputed seas where both countries have sent
ships to assert their claims.
On Monday, American and Filipino troops launched two weeks
of annual naval drills amid the stand-off between Beijing and
Manila, which have accused each other of encroaching on
sovereign seas near the Scarborough Shoal.
"Anyone with clear eyes saw long ago that behind these
drills is reflected a mentality that will lead the South China
Sea issue down a fork in the road towards military confrontation
and resolution through armed force," said the commentary in the
Chinese paper, which is the chief mouthpiece of the People's
Liberation Army.
"Through this kind of meddling and intervention, the United
States will only stir up the entire South China Sea situation
towards increasing chaos, and this will inevitably have a
massive impact on regional peace and stability."
Up to now, China has chided the Philippines over the dispute
about an uninhabited shoal known in the Philippines as the
Panatag Shoal and which China calls Huangyan, about 124 nautical
miles off the main Philippine island of Luzon.
China has territorial disputes with the Philippines,
Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia and Taiwan in the South China Sea,
which is could be rich in oil and gas and is spanned by
important shipping lanes.
Beijing has sought to resolve the disputes one-on-one but
there is concern among its neighbours over what some see as its
growing assertiveness in staking its claims over the sea and
various islands, reefs and shoals.
