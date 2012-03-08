* Official says Asia will see more US Army, Marines
* Buildup will come with new ships
By Jim Wolf
WASHINGTON, March 8 The United States is
shifting more military muscle, including another aircraft
carrier, to the Pacific to protect the status quo in a region
facing China's growing clout, the Pentagon's second-ranking
official said on Thursday.
In coming years, 60 percent of U.S. Navy ships will be in the
Pacific, up from 52 percent now, including a net increase of one
carrier to six, Deputy Defense Secretary Ashton Carter told an
industry conference hosted by Credit Suisse and McAleese and
Associates, a consultancy.
The U.S. Army and Marine Corps are also working on stepped-up
rotations, "so they'll be seeing more of the U.S. Army in the
Asia Pacific region not less," Carter said.
Elaborating on military priorities that President Barack
Obama announced in January, Carter said U.S. forces had played a
crucial role in preventing conflict in the Pacific region for
roughly the last 60 years.
"We don't want that to change. We want to continue to have
that role and that's really what our investments are aimed at,"
Carter said when asked whether the goal was to pre-empt, deter
or hedge against China.
Navy Secretary Raymond Mabus, speaking to the conference
after Carter, said the Navy planned to achieve the buildup using
new ships as they roll out of shipyards.
Beijing in recent years has asserted territorial claims in
the South China Sea and East China Sea more aggressively.
In response, the United States is laying the groundwork for
a more widely distributed footprint in Asia through strengthened
alliances and partnerships, including with Australia, Singapore
and the Philippines.
Carter cited a range of upgrades and new programs that he
said were directed to the region, including radar sets,
antisubmarine warfare improvements and development of a new
long-range, nuclear-capable bomber. The programs were largely
outlined in a five-year spending request that Obama sent to
Congress last month.
The United States also is moving to protect fixed bases in
the region, he said. Such installations are increasingly
vulnerable to Chinese ballistic missiles, according to the
Pentagon.
(Reporting By Jim Wolf; Editing by Vicki Allen)