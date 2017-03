BEIJING, Sept 16 China said on Monday that it would impose anti-subsidy duties on some imports of U.S. solar-grade polysilicon, in a move likely to add to trade tensions.

China's Commerce Ministry said it would slap U.S. imports of the material used to make solar panels with duties of up to 6.5 percent.

In July, the ministry hit the United States with anti-dumping duties on polysilicon amid trade tensions in the struggling global solar industry.