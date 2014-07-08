* China cuts anti-dumping taxes on U.S. exporters after
probe
* Highest tax rate now at 73.8 pct vs 105.4 pct earlier
(Adds details)
BEIJING, July 8 China will lower anti-dumping
duties on U.S. chicken products from Wednesday in the wake of
last year's ruling against Beijing by the World Trade
Organization in a four-year-old dispute, the commerce ministry
said.
China will levy anti-dumping taxes ranging from 46.6 percent
to 73.8 percent on imports from U.S. suppliers, such as Tyson
Foods Inc and Pilgrim's Pride Corporation, the
ministry said on its web site (www.mofcom.gov.cn) on Tuesday.
It would also levy anti-subsidy taxes ranging from 4 percent
to 4.2 percent on U.S. chicken producers, it added.
The anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties were previously set
as high as 105.4 percent and 30.3 percent, respectively.
The ministry said a re-investigation found evidence that
U.S. chicken exporters dump products in the domestic market and
cause substantial harm to local industry.
The decision followed re-examination by the ministry late
last year after the World Trade Organization (WTO) ruled against
Beijing in the four-year-old trade dispute.
U.S. exports of chicken to China have fallen 90 percent over
the past four years, costing sellers an estimated $1 billion
after the Asian nation imposed the high anti-dumping duties in
2010.
(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing; Writing by Niu
Shuping; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Clarence Fernandez)