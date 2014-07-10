By David Brunnstrom
| WASHINGTON, July 10
WASHINGTON, July 10 The United States must
respond more aggressively to China's territorial claims in Asia,
an influential U.S. Republican said on Thursday, warning that
failure to do so would bring "death by a thousand cuts."
Mike Rogers, chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives'
intelligence committee, said Washington should be less concerned
with Chinese sensibilities when dealing with Beijing.
The congressman's comments came as China and the United
States concluded two days of talks in Beijing aimed at managing
an increasingly complex and at times testy relationship.
"We need to be more direct; we need to be more aggressive,"
he told a conference at Washington's Center for Strategic and
International Studies think tank.
"We need to empower our friends and our allies in the region
to be more direct and more aggressive," he added in comments
reflecting Republican frustration with Democratic President
Barack Obama's cautious approach to China, a country that is
both a strategic rival and major economic partner for the United
States.
Rogers said China was taking advantage of security
distractions elsewhere in the world to pursue its territorial
claims incrementally, at the expense of weaker neighbors.
"It's really death by a thousand cuts ... when you start
adding the totality of it and looking at those brewing clouds of
conflict, this is as serious as it gets."
Rogers accused China of "gluttonous, naked aggression" in
pursuit of its territorial claims and said he expected to see as
a response, "a serious escalation of our ability to expand
cooperation" with U.S. allies and partners in Asia.
"This is our chance to push back, to change the calculus, to
change the outcome ... this is our chance to let China
understand that they should not question American resolve when
it comes to the freedom of navigation, the freedom of trade and
commerce, in the South China Sea," he said.
Ways to do this included increased sharing of intelligence
and expanded military cooperation with China's neighbors, Rogers
said.
The Strategic and Economic Dialogue between the United
States and china, now in its fifth year, ended on Thursday with
little immediate sign of progress on Asian maritime issues or
the thorny issue of cyber-spying. The two sides did agree to
strengthen cooperation in counter-terrorism, law enforcement and
military-to-military relations.
Washington says it has not taken sides on China's
territorial disputes, but it has been increasingly forceful in
recent months in its criticism of China's behavior.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; editing by Andrew Hay)