BEIJING, June 7 China will grant the United
States a 250 billion yuan ($38 billion) quota under its Renminbi
Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) programme, a
central bank vice governor said on Tuesday.
Yi Gang made the announcement at the Strategic and Economic
Dialogue talks in Beijing, without providing further details
such as the timeframe.
Launched in 2011, the RQFII programme allows financial
institutions to use offshore yuan to buy securities in mainland
China, including stocks, bonds and money market investments.
The new quota will significantly expand the RQFII program,
which stood at 501.77 billion yuan at the end of May.
The quota is the first granted to the U.S. under the
programme. Hong Kong has the largest RQFII quota at 270 billion
yuan.
Chinese regulators have been pushing to expand foreign
investors' access to domestic financial markets to both make the
markets broader and more sophisticated and to attract more
capital inflows.
But foreign interest has waned after a near-meltdown in
China's equity markets last year and subsequent heavy-handed
official intervention to shore stock markets back up.
The central bank said in February it would allow all kinds
of financial institutions that are registered outside China to
buy bonds in the interbank market and would scrap quotas for
medium- and long-term investors.
The RQFII is also part of China's effort to expand use of
the yuan internationally, which received a setback
last August after it suddenly devalued the currency.
Yi said on Tuesday that internationalisation of the currency
will be market-oriented.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Sunday that it was
critical for China to continue moving toward a more
market-oriented exchange rate. nB9N11S01Z
Some analysts believe that U.S. support for the expanded use
of the yuan will serve to keep China on track to deliver on
pledges of currency and other reforms.
"In our view, the U.S.'s rising interest in RMB
internationalization is an incentive for the Chinese authorities
to stay on the path of financial and FX reforms," HSBC said in a
recent research note.
($1 = 6.5712 Chinese yuan renminbi)
