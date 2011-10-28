* Two satellites said hit at least four times
* Report questioned by Norwegian ground station chief
* US agencies confirm suspicious problems in 2007, 2008
(Updates with confirmation from NASA, USGS)
By Jim Wolf
WASHINGTON, Oct 28 At least two U.S.
environment-monitoring satellites were interfered with four or
more times in 2007 and 2008 via a ground station in Norway, and
China's military is a prime suspect, a draft report to Congress
said.
The U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission,
which reported the interference, said the events had not
actually been traced to China. It said it was citing them
"because the techniques appear consistent with authoritative
Chinese military writings" that have advocated disabling
satellite control facilities in any conflict.
Pinpointing responsibility for a cyberattack can be
extremely difficult. Hackers typically mask their tracks by
routing intrusions through computers on multiple continents and
may make an attack appear to come from a third country.
The commission said its account was based largely on a May
12 U.S. Air Force briefing for the 12-member commission, which
was set up by Congress in 2000 to report on U.S.-China trade's
national security implications. Its final 2011 report is due to
be sent to lawmakers on Nov. 16.
The satellites cited in the report are used for climate and
terrain monitoring by the National Aeronautics and Space
Administration and the U.S. Geological Survey.
A Landsat-7 earth observation satellite, built by NASA for
the USGS, experienced 12 or more minutes of interference in
October 2007 and July 2008, the report said.
A NASA-managed Terra AM-1 earth observation satellite was
similarly interfered with for two minutes or more on June 20,
2008, and at least nine minutes on Oct. 22, 2008, it said.
Trent Perrotto, a NASA spokesman, confirmed that NASA had
spotted two "suspicious events" with its Terra spacecraft in
the summer and fall of 2008, but said no commands were
successfully sent to the satellite and no data was captured.
NASA notified the Department of Defense, which is
responsible for investigating any attempted interference with
satellite operations, Perrotto added.
The U.S. Geological Survey, for its part, said the
Landsat-7 satellite in the fall of 2007 and the summer of 2008
had detected radio signals from the ground that seemed to be an
attempt to "lock on" to it, a step that must be completed
before a ground station's command can be received.
In both cases, the apparent attempts failed and no
information was compromised, said USGS spokesman Jon Campbell.
PENTAGON RESPONSE
The Defense Department would not comment on the alleged
hacking but said it is monitoring China's development of
"counter-space" capabilities.
The department is increasing the resilience of U.S. assets
in space and is improving "the ability to operate in a degraded
environment," among other precautions, said Army Lieutenant
Colonel James Gregory, a Pentagon spokesman.
Degraded environment refers to any compromise of the U.S.
military's sophisticated high-tech digital networks.
Hackers appear to have worked through Svalbard Satellite
Station, or SvalSat, in Spitsbergen, Norway, which routinely
connects to the Internet to transfer data, the commission's
draft added in an excerpt provided to Reuters.
Located about 750 miles/1,200 km from the North Pole,
SvalSat is well-placed to communicate with satellites in polar
orbit, the report said.
But the company that owns the ground station said it saw no
sign of the penetration reported by the commission.
"Our systems indicated nothing," Kongsberg Satellite
Services President Rolf Skatteboe told Reuters in Oslo. "We
don't understand where this is coming from."
Larry Wortzel, a commissioner who is a retired U.S. Army
colonel and former military attache in China, said Beijing had
conducted numerous tests on space warfare systems in 2007 and
2008.
"I don't think it is a wild analytical leap to suggest that
these hacks could have been part of that matrix of testing,"
Wortzel said in an email to Reuters.
The bipartisan commission typically goes much further in
publicly outlining perceived security threats from Beijing than
have U.S. administrations, which must deal with other issues on
which China's cooperation is critical. These include North
Korea's nuclear program, regional security and matters before
the U.N. Security Council.
A spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not
immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
The report does not spell out the nature of the
interference, but says that hackers "achieved all steps
required to command" the Terra AM-1 satellite without ever
actually exercising that control.
The interference was disturbing because it could be used
to access satellites with more sensitive functions, the
commission's draft said.
"For example, access to a satellite's controls could allow
an attacker to damage or destroy the satellite. The attacker
could also deny or degrade as well as forge or otherwise
manipulate the satellite's transmission," the report said.
(Additional reporting by Terje Solsvik and Joachim Dagenborg
in Oslo; Editing by Warren Strobel and Doina Chiacu)