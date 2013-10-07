BEIJING Oct 7 The United States should take
decisive steps to avoid a debt crisis and ensure the safety of
Chinese investments, China's Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao
said on Monday.
Time is running out for a U.S. decision on raising the debt
ceiling and China hopes the United States can "learn lessons
from history", Zhu told reporters in Beijing in the Chinese
government's first public response to the U.S. government
shutdown.
The crisis has forced U.S. President Barack Obama to cancel
a tour of Asia, including a visit to the Indonesian resort
island of Bali for a meeting of Asia-Pacific leaders. Secretary
of State John Kerry has come in his place.