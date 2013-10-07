BEIJING Oct 7 China urged Washington on Monday
to take decisive steps to avoid a debt crisis and ensure the
safety of Chinese investments, as a deadlocked U.S. Congress
confronted a looming deadline to increase the nation's borrowing
power or risk default.
China, the U.S. government's largest creditor, is "naturally
concerned about developments in the U.S. fiscal cliff", Vice
Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said in the Chinese government's
first public response to the Oct 17 deadline in the United
States for raising the debt ceiling.
"The United States is totally clear about China's concerns
about the fiscal cliff," Zhu told reporters in Beijing, adding
that Washington and Beijing had been in touch over the issue.
"We ask that the United States earnestly takes steps to
resolve in a timely way before Oct. 17 the political (issues)
around the debt ceiling and prevent a U.S. debt default to
ensure safety of Chinese investments in the United States and
the global economic recovery," Zhu said.
"This is the United States' responsibility."
The U.S. government moved into the second week of a shutdown
on Monday with no end in sight, as Congress also confronted an
Oct. 17 deadline on raising the debt ceiling.
"We hope the United States fully understands the lessons of
history," Zhu said, referring to a deadlock in 2011 that led to
a downgrade of the U.S. credit rating to "AA+" from "AAA" by
agency Standard & Poors.
The last big confrontation over the debt ceiling, in August
2011, ended with an eleventh-hour agreement under pressure from
shaken markets and warnings of an economic catastrophe if a
default were allowed to happen.
Republican House Speaker John Boehner vowed on Sunday that
there was "no way" Republican lawmakers would agree to a measure
to raise the debt ceiling unless it included conditions to rein
in deficit spending.
The comment raised fears that the U.S. Congress and Obama
could fail to reach a deal on raising the ceiling by Oct. 17,
when the Treasury has estimated it will have run out of cash.