BEIJING Nov 10 China's Commerce Ministry said on Thursday it was "greatly concerned" about the United States' investigation into whether Chinese companies are selling solar panels in the United States at unfair discounts.

The Commerce Ministry spokesman, Shen Danyang, warned in a statement on the ministry's website that the probe could jeopardise cooperation on energy issues.

The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it would investigate whether Chinese companies sell solar panels in the United States at unfair discounts and receive illegal government subsidies.

"The Chinese government is greatly concerned about this case," Shen said, adding that China retains the right to adopt corresponding measures within the framework of the World Trade Organisation.

The trade dispute, one of several sensitive economic and trade issues between the United States and China, could lead to steep duties on imports of Chinese panels and help struggling domestic manufacturers. (Reporting by Chris Buckley and Zhou Xin, Writing by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Ken Wills)