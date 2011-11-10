(Repeats)
BEIJING Nov 10 China's Commerce Ministry said
on Thursday it was "greatly concerned" about the United States'
investigation into whether Chinese companies are selling solar
panels in the United States at unfair discounts.
The Commerce Ministry spokesman, Shen Danyang, warned in a
statement on the ministry's website that the probe could
jeopardise cooperation on energy issues.
The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it would
investigate whether Chinese companies sell solar panels in the
United States at unfair discounts and receive illegal government
subsidies.
"The Chinese government is greatly concerned about this
case," Shen said, adding that China retains the right to adopt
corresponding measures within the framework of the World Trade
Organisation.
The trade dispute, one of several sensitive economic and
trade issues between the United States and China, could lead to
steep duties on imports of Chinese panels and help struggling
domestic manufacturers.
