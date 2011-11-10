Oil prices slump on bloated US fuel inventories, stalling China demand
* Chinese oil demand growth also falters amid economic slowdown
BEIJING Nov 10 China's Commerce Ministry said on Thursday it was "greatly concerned" about the United States' investigation into whether Chinese companies are selling solar panels in the United States at unfair discounts.
The Commerce Ministry spokesman, Shen Danyang, warned in a statement on the ministry's website that the probe could jeopardise cooperation on energy issues.
The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it would investigate whether Chinese companies sell solar panels in the United States at unfair discounts and receive illegal government subsidies.
"The Chinese government is greatly concerned about this case," Shen said, adding that China retains the right to adopt corresponding measures within the framework of the World Trade Organisation.
The trade dispute, one of several sensitive economic and trade issues between the United States and China, could lead to steep duties on imports of Chinese panels and help struggling domestic manufacturers. (Reporting by Chris Buckley and Zhou Xin, Writing by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Ken Wills)
* Chinese oil demand growth also falters amid economic slowdown
TOKYO, Feb 8 Asian shares dipped from four-month highs on Wednesday and the euro was pressured as lingering political and economic uncertainty in the United States and Europe sapped investor confidence.
CARACAS, Feb 7 Venezuela will charge a former manager of state oil company PDVSA's main crude exporting port with corruption over suspected overpricing in equipment purchases, the public prosecutor's office said in a statement late on Tuesday.