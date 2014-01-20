BEIJING Jan 20 China hit the United States with
final anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of
solar-grade polysilicon on Monday, the latest move in what has
been a contentious trade battle in the solar industry.
The anti-dumping duties, announced by China's Commerce
Ministry, were in line with initial levels levied last year of
up to 57 percent on imports of the raw material used to make
solar panels.
Anti-subsidy duties on U.S. imports were set at 2.1 percent,
lower than the upper limit 6.5 percent preliminary duties set in
September.
The ministry also levied final anti-dumping duties on South
Korean polysilicon of between 2.4 percent and 12.3 percent.
An investigation concluded that China's producers "suffered
substantial harm" due to the United States and South Korea
selling below cost in the Chinese markets, and also due to U.S.
subsidies, the ministry said in statements on its website.
The duties would be effective immediately and last five
years, it said.
REC Solar Grade Silicon LLC and AE Polysilicon Corp were
among the hardest hit with anti-dumping duties at 57 percent.
Washington had called previously announced duties
disappointing, and many in the U.S. solar industry saw the move
as an attempt to protect China's struggling domestic firms.
The United States has already imposed its own duties of
about 30 percent on Chinese solar panels in a case finalised in
2012.
China and the European Union have also soured their
relations over solar industry disputes.
Europe had planned to impose heavy tariffs on Chinese solar
panels but a majority of EU governments - led by Germany and
wary of offending China's leaders and losing business - opposed
the plan and sealed a compromise deal in July.
Chinese solar equipment producers like LDK Solar Co Ltd
are struggling. China's State Council,
or cabinet, has pledged to boost support as the government seeks
to revive a sector struggling with overcapacity and falling
prices.
