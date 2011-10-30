BEIJING Oct 30 An anti-dumping complaint filed
by U.S. solar firms against their Chinese counterparts is driven
by envy at China's rapid growth in the field and goes against
global efforts to fight climate change, a major state-run
newspaper said on Sunday.
Seven U.S. solar manufacturers this month asked the Obama
administration to impose duties of more than 100 percent on
China solar imports, which they said were unfairly undercutting
U.S. prices and destroying American jobs.
In a front-page commentary, The China Energy News, published
by Communist Party mouthpiece the People's Daily, said this was
a foolish, misguided attempt at trade protectionism driven by
jealousy.
"In the space of just five years, the rapid development of
the Chinese companies has attracted envious eyes overseas,"
wrote Wang Yuehai, secretary general of the All China Federation
of Industry and Commerce's new energy commission.
U.S. President Barack Obama had failed to live up to his
promises to boost growth by supporting the renewable energy
sector, leaving China to lead the way, he said.
"The U.S. solar industry is using the awkwardness of the
Obama government to try and force it into trade protectionism
and attack the rapid development of China's solar industry,"
Wang wrote.
The complaint also runs counter to the consensus reached by
the two countries to develop clean energy, an important sector
to support as the world tries to stimulate growth at a time of
global financial crisis, he added.
The controversy comes at a sensitive time in U.S.-China
trade relations, which are plagued by U.S. concerns over market
access in China, Beijing's treatment of intellectual property
rights, and stern debate over the value of China's currency.
China's Commerce Ministry has already warned the United
States not to take protectionist measures over the solar energy
issue that could harm the global economy.
The U.S. companies' complaint -- filed with the
International Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of
Commerce against the world's no. 2 economy -- has drawn
scepticism from within the industry, as many fear a trade war
could disrupt growth.
Many executives from the United States and Europe have
complained privately for years about China's impact on solar
markets, but most have also said the business had become so
globalised that penalising one country would not help companies
that are struggling to survive.
