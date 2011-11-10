(Adds comments, details)
BEIJING/HONG KONG Nov 10 China's Commerce
Ministry said on Thursday it was "greatly concerned" about
Washington's investigation into whether Chinese companies are
selling solar panels in the United States at unfair discounts.
The Commerce Ministry spokesman, Shen Danyang, warned in a
statement on the ministry's website that the probe could
jeopardise Beijing's cooperation on energy issues.
The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it would
investigate whether Chinese companies sell solar panels in the
United States at unfair discounts and receive illegal government
subsidies.
The trade dispute, one of several sensitive economic and
trade issues between the United States and China, could lead to
steep duties on imports of Chinese panels and help struggling
domestic manufacturers.
"The Chinese government is greatly concerned about this
case," China Commerce Ministry's Shen said, adding that China
retains the right to adopt corresponding measures within the
framework of the World Trade Organisation.
Chinese solar manufacturers, which will be most affected by
the petition, include Suntech Power Holdings , Yingli
Green Energy Holding and Trina Solar .
The action comes as world leaders at the Asia-Pacific
Economic Forum (APEC) gather to discuss this week a plan to
reduce taxes and market-distorting regulation on environmental
goods including solar products.
Industry experts said the Commerce Department's decision to
launch the investigaction could derail efforts of leaders to
move forward with the plan.
"Governments should recognize the distinct role that solar
plays in reducing carbon emissions. Surely, trade barriers do
not serve a role in promoting (the sector's) growth," said KK
Chan, chief executive at private equity fund Nature Elements
Capital.
The U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday accepted a
petition from SolarWorld Industries Americas Inc, which last
month asked the U.S. government to slap duties on Chinese solar
cells and modules.
SolarWorld is the U.S. arm of SolarWorld AG , one
of Germany's largest solar product manufacturers, which shut
down a California plant earlier this year due to a steep drop in
solar panel prices.
SOLAR TRADE ROW
U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, chair of the Senate Finance's
Subcommittee on Trade, Customs and Global Competiveness,
insisted a U.S. anti-dumping probe into Chinese solar panels was
justified.
"Free trade does not mean trade free from rules," the
Senator said in a statement.
The U.S. International Trade Commission, which has the final
say on whether any duties are imposed, will examine the issue
and vote Dec. 5 on whether there is enough evidence of injury to
U.S. companies for the case to proceed. The Commerce Department
would then make its preliminary decisions on duties in January
and March.
While the U.S. probe threatens to deprive Chinese rivals of
a large chunk of the solar market, analysts say U.S. solar firms
also risk losing some of the business too if the dispute
escalates into a major rift between the two nations.
"Chinese orders of raw materials and equipment from the U.S.
will be negatively affected if this tension results in weaker
demand from China," said Min Li, Head of Alternative Energy at
Yuanta Securities.
MEMC Electronic Materials , which sells polysilicon
and other solar products to Chinese companies, Applied Materials
, and GT Advanced Technologies , which supplies
machines and equipment to China, are among U.S. companies that
may be affected.
"So it's not just the Chinese who are losing in the trade
dispute. There are U.S. solar firms that also rely on China to
market their goods," said Li.
The United States was a significant net exporter of solar
products in 2010, including to China, according to U.S. industry
group Solar Energy Industries Association. Total U.S. exports of
solar energy products were $5.6 billion, with net exports
totalling $2 billion.
U.S. imports of solar panels from China rose to $1.5 billion
in 2010 from $640 million in 2009.
(Reporting by Leonora Walet, Chris Buckley and Zhou Xin;
Additional reporting by Sui-Lee Wee in Beijing, Michael Martina
