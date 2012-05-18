BEIJING May 18 China denounced U.S. anti-dumping tariffs on solar panels on Friday as unfair and damaging to both producers and consumers, warning that Washington's decision sent a "negative signal" about trade protectionism.

"The U.S. decision lacks fairness, and China expresses its strong displeasure", a spokesman for China's Ministry of Commerce, Shen Danyang, said in a statement posted on the ministry's website (www.mofcom.gov.cn).

"By deliberately provoking trade friction in the clean energy sector, the U.S. is sending the world a negative signal about trade protectionism," said Shen.

In its ruling, Washington sided with U.S.-based solar companies that had complained a wave of Chinese imports had wrongly undercut their pricing and forced several renewable players out of business. (Reporting by Michael Martina and Chris Buckley, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)