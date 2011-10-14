* China supports industry with cheap financing, subsidies

WASHINGTON Oct 14 The United States must take action against unfairly subsidized solar panel imports from China and other suppliers that threaten the future of U.S. producers, a senior congressional Democrat said on Friday.

"There has to be action taken on solar," Representative Sander Levin said at a news conference calling for a vote on legislation aimed at China's currency practices.

The U.S. solar industry has been hit hard by competition from China and other countries, which offer cheap financing and other forms of subsidies to support the sector.

Last month, U.S. solar panel maker Solyndra filed for bankruptcy, burdened with $783 million in secured debt and squeezed by falling prices for solar panels caused by an industry glut.

Its downfall has become a political embarrassment for the Obama administration, which had promoted it as an example of how it planned to spur development in clean energy technology and provided a government guarantee on a $535 million loan Solyndra has said it may not repay in full.

Meanwhile, U.S. trade officials in Geneva on Friday complained that China had failed to address repeated U.S. concerns over licensing procedures and other policies that restrict imports of U.S. commodities such as iron ore, poultry, soybeans, pork, and dairy products.

The United States also noted "a troubling trend in China toward increased state intervention in the Chinese economy in recent years," while recognizing the country has made impressive progress on a number of fronts since joining the World Trade Organization ten years ago.

Levin, who met with solar industry representatives earlier on Friday, warned that without government intervention there could be no American-made solar panels within five years.

Levin, a senior Democrat in the House of Representatives, told reporters one option would be to impose "safeguard" tariffs on Chinese-made solar panels, similar to duties President Barack Obama placed on Chinese-made tires.

However, Levin said he was also concerned about government subsidies South Korea and other producers receive, which suggests a broader approach could be required.

Senator Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, has also pressed the Obama administration to take action against unfair trade in solar panel imports, either through the WTO or by using U.S. anti-dumping or countervailing duty laws.

Separately, Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Demetrios Marantis said on Friday he expected the next meeting of the high-level U.S.-China Joint Commission on Commerce and Trade to take place toward the end of the year.

Marantis said the United States would be pushing China to follow through on previous committments in areas like software legalization, as well as on new issues like standard for renewable energy cars. (Reporting by Doug Palmer and Roberta Rampton; editing by Todd Eastham)