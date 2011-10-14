WASHINGTON Oct 14 The United States must take action against unfairly subsidized solar panel imports from China and other suppliers that threaten the future of U.S. producers, a senior congressional Democrat said on Friday.

"There has to be action taken on solar," Representative Sander Levin said at a news conference to call for a vote on legislation aimed at China's currency practices.

He warned that without government intervention there could be no American-made solar panels within five years.

Levin also urged the Obama administration to depart from past practice and formally label China a currency manipulator in a semi-annual report due by Saturday.

"I think they should, but I'm not sure of the timing," he said, noting the report is often delayed.

(Reporting by Doug Palmer; editing by Will Dunham)