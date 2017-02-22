By Idrees Ali
WASHINGTON Feb 21 China, in an early test of
U.S. President Donald Trump, is nearly finished building almost
two dozen structures on artificial islands in the South China
Sea that appear designed to house long-range surface-to-air
missiles, two U.S. officials told Reuters.
The development is likely to raise questions about whether
and how the United States will respond, given its vows to take a
tough line on China in the South China Sea.
China claims almost all the South China Sea, which carries a
third of the world's maritime traffic. Brunei, Malaysia, the
Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have claims. Trump's
administration has called China's island building in the South
China Sea illegal.
Building the concrete structures with retractable roofs on
Subi, Mischief and Fiery Cross reefs, part of the Spratly
Islands chain where China already has built military-length
airstrips, could be considered a military escalation, the U.S.
officials said in recent days, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
"It is not like the Chinese to build anything in the South
China Sea just to build it, and these structures resemble others
that house SAM batteries, so the logical conclusion is that's
what they are for," said a U.S. intelligence official.
Another official said the structures appeared to be 20
meters (66 feet) long and 10 meters (33 feet) high.
A Pentagon spokesman said the United States remained
committed to "non-militarization in the South China Sea" and
urged all claimants to take actions consistent with
international law.
The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
In his Senate confirmation hearing last month, U.S.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson raised China's ire when he said
Beijing should be denied access to the islands it is building in
the South China Sea.
Tillerson subsequently softened his language, and Trump
further reduced tensions by pledging to honor the long-standing
U.S. "One China" policy in a Feb. 10 telephone call with Chinese
President Xi Jinping.
LONGER-RANGE
Greg Poling, a South China Sea expert at the Center for
Strategic and International Studies in Washington, said in a
December report that China apparently had installed weapons,
including anti-aircraft and anti-missile systems, on all seven
of the islands it has built in the South China Sea.
The officials said the new structures were likely to house
surface-to-air missiles that would expand China's air defense
umbrella over the islands. They did not give a time line on when
they believed China would deploy missiles on the islands.
"It certainly raises the tension," Poling said. "The Chinese
have gotten good at these steady increases in their
capabilities."
On Tuesday, the Philippines said Southeast Asian countries
saw China's installation of weapons in the South China Sea as
"very unsettling" and have urged dialogue to stop an escalation
of "recent developments."
Philippine Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay did not say what
provoked the concern but said the 10-member Association of South
East Asian Nations, or ASEAN, hoped China and the United States
would ensure peace and stability.
POLITICAL TEST
The U.S. intelligence official said the structures did not
pose a significant military threat to U.S. forces in the region,
given their visibility and vulnerability.
Building them appeared to be more of a political test of how
the Trump administration would respond, he said.
"The logical response would also be political – something
that should not lead to military escalation in a vital strategic
area," the official said.
Chas Freeman, a China expert and former assistant secretary
of defense, said he was inclined to view such installations as
serving a military purpose - bolstering China's claims against
those of other nations - rather than a political signal to the
United States.
"There is a tendency here in Washington to imagine that it's
all about us, but we are not a claimant in the South China Sea,"
Freeman said. "We are not going to challenge China's possession
of any of these land features in my judgment. If that's going to
happen, it's going to be done by the Vietnamese, or . . . the
Filipinos . . . or the Malaysians, who are the three
counter-claimants of note."
He said it was an "unfortunate, but not (an) unpredictable
development."
Tillerson told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee last
month that China's building of islands and putting military
assets on them was "akin to Russia's taking Crimea" from
Ukraine.
In his written responses to follow-up questions, he softened
his language, saying that in the event of an unspecified
"contingency," the United States and its allies "must be capable
of limiting China's access to and use of" those islands to pose
a threat.
