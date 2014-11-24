BEIJING Nov 24 China on Monday hit back at
"irresponsible remarks" from the United States which has called
on Beijing to stop a land reclamation project in the disputed
South China Sea that could be large enough to accommodate an
airstrip.
China lays claim to almost all of the entire South China
Sea, believed to be rich with minerals and oil-and-gas deposits
and one of Asia's biggest possible flashpoints. Brunei,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan also have claims.
The comments by China's foreign ministry signal that Beijing
would firmly reject proposals by any country to freeze any
activity that may raise tension.
Media reports over the weekend cited U.S. military spokesman
Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Pool as urging China "to stop its
land reclamation programme and engage in diplomatic initiatives
to encourage all sides to restrain themselves in these sorts of
activities".
China reiterated that Beijing had "indisputable sovereignty"
over the Spratly Islands, where most of the overlapping claims
lie, especially between China and the Philippines.
"I think anyone in the outside world has no right to make
irresponsible remarks on China-related activities," Foreign
Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a daily news briefing.
"The construction-related activities undertaken by China on
the islands are primarily to improve the living conditions of
personnel stationed there and to better fulfil our international
responsibilities and obligations in terms of search and rescue
and the provision of public services."
A leading defence publication said on Friday that satellite
images showed China was building an island on a reef in the
Spratly Islands large enough to accommodate what could be its
first offshore airstrip in the South China Sea.
The construction has stoked concern that China may be
converting disputed territory in the archipelago into military
installations.
"Vietnam and the Philippines should get used to China's
island-construction in the South China Sea," said the Global
Times, a nationalist tabloid owned by the Chinese Communist
Party's official newspaper, the People's Daily, in an editorial.
"We hope that the U.S. can also get used to China's more
frequent presence in the seas."
A Philippine court on Monday fined nine Chinese fishermen
$102,000 each for poaching after they were caught with hundreds
of sea turtles in a disputed shoal in the Spratlys.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Nick Macfie)