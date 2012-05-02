BEIJING May 2 Chinese rights activist Chen
Guangcheng has left the U.S. Embassy in Beijing after six days
inside, following his dramatic escape from 19 months under house
arrest, according to state news agency Xinhua said on Wednesday.
China's Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning U.S.
handling of Chen. Here is the statement from ministry spokesman
Liu Weimin, which was also issued by Xinhua:
"It is understood that Chen Guangcheng of Linyi County in
Shandong province entered the United States embassy to China in
late April and left of his own accord six days later. It must be
pointed out that the United States Embassy took the Chinese
citizen Chen Guangcheng into the embassy in an irregular manner,
and China expresses its strong dissatisfaction over this.
"The U.S. handling of this was interference in Chinese
domestic affairs, and this is totally unacceptable to China. The
U.S. Embassy to China has a duty to abide by the relevant
international and Chinese laws, and should not engage in
activities that are not in keeping with its functions."
"China demands that the U.S. apologise over this, thoroughly
investigate this incident, punish those who are responsible, and
give assurances that such incidents will not recur. China has
noted that the U.S. side has expressed that it takes seriously
China's demands and concerns, and also given assurances that it
will take the necessary measures to prevent such incidents
recurring. The U.S. side should reflect on its policies and
practices, and take effective actions to protect broader
Sino-U.S. relations.
"The Chinese side stresses that China is a country of rule
of law, and any citizen's legitimate rights and interests are
protected by the Constitution and the law. At the same time, all
citizens are obliged to abide by the Constitution and laws."
