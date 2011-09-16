By Chris Buckley
| BEIJING, Sept 16
BEIJING, Sept 16 The Obama administration's
impending decision on new arms sales to Taiwan is likely to
strain the diplomatic truce between the United States and China,
which faces rising domestic demands to wield its growing power
against debt-saddled Washington.
Throughout this year, Washington and Beijing have sought to
stabilise ties before both enter attention-sapping political
seasons in 2012, when President Barack Obama faces re-election
and China's Communist Party leadership changes hands.
But Sino-American quarreling is likely to resume for a while
if, as seems likely, the U.S. government announces before Oct. 1
that it will offer to sell more weapons to Taiwan, the
self-ruled island that Beijing deems a breakaway province.
The Washington Times reported the Obama administration could
brief the U.S. Congress on a Taiwan arms package as early as
Friday, but the White House declined comment.
The deal could sour the mood between the world's two biggest
economies at a jittery time for global markets, even if China
confines its response to angry words and largely symbolic
recriminations, said several experts.
"China will oppose in principle any decision to sell weapons
to Taiwan, but how China expresses its opposition and how
strongly will depend on the substance of the decision," said Wu
Xinbo, deputy director of the Center for American Studies at
Fudan University in Shanghai.
Taiwan has been a perennial source of discord between the
United States and China. But nowadays China also faces growing
expectations at home that it will use its growing strength to
press demands abroad, especially when the United States and
other Western nations are beset by economic woes.
UNACCEPTABLE
"I think that whether it's the (Chinese) government or the
public, there's a deepening feeling that U.S. arms sales are
increasingly unacceptable to China -- that this problem should
not keep dragging on," Wu said in a telephone interview.
China calls the U.S. arms sales meddling in a domestic
dispute. It has never renounced the use of force to bring the
island under its control, especially if Taiwan formally seeks
independence.
Washington says it wants Taiwan and China to settle their
dispute peacefully and is obliged by U.S. law to help the island
defend itself.
Some Congressmen go further.
"Saying no here would mean granting Communist China
substantial sway over American foreign policy, putting us on a
very slippery slope," said Republican Congressman John Cornyn in
a statement this week.
Chinese analysts expect a vehement reaction to the impending
announcement because of the sense that China is growing more
powerful.
"Many members of the Chinese public believe their country is
quickly becoming strong, and the United States is in decline, so
we should no longer be afraid of the United States, and not make
as many concessions as the past," Wang Jisi, a professor of
international relations at Peking University, told a recent
seminar in Beijing.
China has been especially loud about opposing any U.S. offer
to sell Taiwan advanced F-16 fighter jets that would bolster its
air defences. It's unclear whether Washington will offer them
this time, but China could respond strongly even if F-16s are
not put forward, said Wu, the Fudan University professor.
The Washington Times said Obama had decided against
including the new jets but would give the island a $4.2 billion
arms package.
"The public isn't concerned about what specifically you sell
to Taiwan. It feels that selling the weapons in itself shows the
United States lacks respect for China," Wu said.
"It's like a friend slapping another friend on the face. It
doesn't matter whether you slap two times or three times."
Cornyn, who is from Texas, where Lockheed Martin Corp
manufactures the fighter jets, noted that Taipei was
also a U.S. friend.
"This sale is a win-win, in strengthening the national
security of our friend Taiwan as well as our own, and supporting
tens of thousands of jobs in the U.S."
BACK TO 2010?
Last year, U.S. arms sales to Taiwan were among the disputes
that ignited tensions with China, where the condemnation of the
Obama administration's decision was accompanied by a chorus of
public demands, including from military officers, that China
should use its growing strength to punish Washington.
Since then, the government has sought to rein in People's
Liberation Army pundits from speaking strongly about sensitive
issues. But Chinese media and Internet have continued to call
for a tough response on any new U.S. arms offers to Taiwan.
Backed by that public anger, the Chinese government could
turn an aggressive face to the Obama administration. But most
observers said they expect China to hold back from retaliatory
steps that could spook markets or overshadow meetings between
Obama and Chinese President Hu Jintao at summits this year.
"I think the leadership is intent on keeping the
relationship steady despite the arms sales," Linda Jakobson, the
East Asia Program Director at the Lowy Institute for
International Policy in Sydney, said of China.
"I think there has been a policy decision to keep the
relationship stable, but when it comes to how to avoid a
downturn despite the arms sale, I think there is a diversity of
views of how to do this."
(Editing by Brian Rhoads and Raju Gopalakrishnan)