BEIJING, June 25 China's Defence Ministry
expressed anger on Thursday after the U.S. Senate passed a bill
which would encourage self-ruled Taiwan, which Beijing claims as
its own, to take part in U.S. military exercises.
Under the Taiwan Relations Act, enacted in 1979 when
Washington severed formal ties with the island in favour of
recognising the People's Republic of China in Beijing, the
United States is obligated to help Taiwan defend itself.
The Senate bill, passed last week, says that Taiwan "should
be encouraged to participate in exercises that include realistic
air-to-air combat training", as well as advanced training for
its ground forces, attack helicopters and surveillance aircraft.
"We resolutely oppose any country developing any kind of
military relationship with Taiwan," ministry spokesman Yang
Yujun told a monthly news briefing. "This position is clear and
consistent."
China urges the United States to abide by its promises on
its ties with the island, "appropriately handle the Taiwan issue
and take actual steps to promote the overall development of
Sino-U.S. military relations", Yang added.
U.S. weapons sales in recent years to Taiwan have attracted
strong condemnation in China, but have not caused lasting damage
to Beijing's relations with either Washington or Taipei.
China and Taiwan have been ruled separately since defeated
Nationalist forces fled to the island at the end of a civil war
with the Communists in 1949. China has never renounced the use
of force to bring Taiwan under its control.
While Taiwan and China have signed a series of landmark
trade and economic agreements since 2008, political and military
suspicions still run deep, especially in democratic Taiwan where
many fear China's true intentions.
China's military modernisation has also been accompanied by
a more assertive posture in its regional territorial disputes.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)