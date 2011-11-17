* Measure passed House panel with bipartisan support
* Sale of fighter jets to Taiwan would anger China
WASHINGTON Nov 17 A U.S. House committee on
Thursday voted to require President Barack Obama to sell 66 new
F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan in addition to a $5.3 billion
upgrade of its existing fleet he approved in September.
Supporters from both parties said they wanted to send a
message that Congress was committed to U.S. ally Taiwan in the
face of an increasing military threat from mainland China.
But selling the next generation of F-16 fighter planes to
Taiwan would undoubtedly anger China, already upset over the
U.S. decision in September to retrofit 145 Lockheed Martin Corp
(LMT.N) F-16 A/B aircraft for Taiwan.
Obama administration officials said this upgrade would give
the planes essentially the same capabilities as late-model F-16
C/Ds that Taiwan had sought to deter any attack.
China opposes U.S. arms sales to Taiwan on the grounds that
they sabotage Beijing's plans for reunification. Beijing deems
Taiwan a renegade province and has never renounced the use of
force to bring the island under its control.
Beijing has shown no sign of ending an arms build-up that
is focused on Taiwan.
On Capitol Hill, lawmakers sympathetic to Taiwan say
Washington has an obligation under the 1979 Taiwan Relations
Act to provide Taiwan with the weapons it needs to defend
against any attack from mainland China.
"Taiwan needs those F-16s and she needs them now to defend
the skies over the Taiwan Strait," said Representative Ileana
Ros-Lehtinen, the Republican chairwoman of the House Foreign
Affairs Committee, after the panel approved the measure on
Thursday requiring the sale of the next generation F-16 C/Ds.
The legislation by Republican Representative Kay Granger
passed the House panel on a bipartisan voice vote, boding well
for its eventual passage of the entire House.
A similar proposal by Republican Senator John Cornyn failed
recently in the Senate, but supporters could try to revive it.
Some senators said they objected to the measure because it did
not belong on a bill to provide trade benefits for developing
countries that was being debated at the time.
On Thursday the House committee passed another bill aimed
at strengthening ties with Taiwan. Among other things, it would
include Taiwan in a visa waiver program, and encourages
high-level visits between Taiwanese and U.S. officials. The
United States has restricted these visits as a matter of
practice.
Representative Howard Berman, the panel's senior Democrat,
said change was overdue.
"Why is it that the president of a democratic partner of
the United States is not allowed to visit this country, except
as part of transit stops to other countries? It's time that all
Taiwanese officials are afforded the proper respect and be
allowed to visit the United States," Berman said.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Eric Beech)