(Adds quotes from Nuland and anonymous official)
WASHINGTON May 2 The U.S. State Department
sought on Wednesday to counter reports that Chinese dissident
Chen Guangcheng may have left the U.S. embassy in Beijing
because of physical or legal threats to his family, saying that
it never discussed any such threats with him.
"At no time did any U.S. official speak to Chen about
physical or legal threats to his wife and children. Nor did
Chinese officials make any such threats to us," State Department
spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said in an emailed statement.
"U.S. interlocutors did make clear that if Chen elected to
stay in the Embassy, Chinese officials had indicated to us that
his family would be returned to Shandong, and they would lose
their opportunity to negotiate for reunification," she added.
In a report from Beijing, the Associated Press cited Chen as
saying that a U.S. official had told him that Chinese
authorities threatened to beat his wife to death if he did not
leave the American Embassy.
ChinaAid, a U.S.-based rights advocacy group that has been
the main source of information about Chen, also said the blind
dissident made the decision reluctantly because of a "serious
threat to his immediate family members" by China's government.
A U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity said
there were three choices when Chen came to the embassy: seeking
a U.S. visa and subsequently applying for asylum, negotiating
through the United States to stay in China or staying at the
U.S. mission in Beijing indefinitely.
"At no point during his time in the Embassy did Chen ever
request political asylum in the U.S. At every opportunity, he
expressed his desire to stay in China, reunify with his family,
continue his education and work for reform in his country,"
Nuland said in her statement.
"All our diplomacy was directed at putting him in the best
possible position to achieve his objectives," she added.
Chinese rights activists disputed U.S. accounts that Chen
had told U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who is in
China for high-level talks, that he wanted to "kiss" her.
The U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity said
three U.S. officials were in the car when Chen spoke to Clinton
and they heard him say "kiss" in English.
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Jackie Frank and
Sandra Maler)