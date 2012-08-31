BRIEF-Exactech posts Q4 loss per share $0.82
* Exactech 2016 revenue up 7 pct to $257.6 million, Q4'16 revenue increased 6 pct to $66.2 million
GENEVA Aug 31 China will not appeal against a World Trade Organization ruling that found it had discriminated against U.S. bank card suppliers such as Mastercard Inc and Visa Inc in favour of a state-owned enterprise, a trade official said on Friday.
China needed to declare its intention to appeal before a meeting of the WTO's Dispute Settlement Body on Friday formally adopted a ruling published last month, which handed the United States an election-year trade policy victory against China.
* AMRI announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and provides 2017 outlook
* Xbiotech reports affirmative interim analysis of global phase 3 colorectal cancer study