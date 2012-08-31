GENEVA Aug 31 China will not appeal against a World Trade Organization ruling that found it had discriminated against U.S. bank card suppliers such as Mastercard Inc and Visa Inc in favour of a state-owned enterprise, a trade official said on Friday.

China needed to declare its intention to appeal before a meeting of the WTO's Dispute Settlement Body on Friday formally adopted a ruling published last month, which handed the United States an election-year trade policy victory against China.