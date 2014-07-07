WASHINGTON, July 7 The United States on Monday
urged China to give ground on a deal to eliminate duties on
billions of dollars of technology products and said it would use
talks in Beijing later this week to push to restart
negotiations.
The United States and Europe have blamed China, the world's
biggest exporter of IT products, for derailing talks on a pact
on technology trade by asking for too many exemptions.
U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman said U.S. officials
aimed to use talks with their Chinese counterparts in Beijing on
July 9-10 to "make concrete progress toward resolving our
differences ... in order to restart the negotiations."
Breaking the deadlock over updating the World Trade
Organization's 16-year-old Information Technology Agreement
(ITA), which eliminated duties on products including personal
computers and telephones, could in turn give a boost to talks on
a U.S.-China bilateral investment treaty, he said.
"This is an area where concrete progress would have
potential positive spillover effects into other negotiations
between us," Froman said on a conference call with reporters
before leaving for the Strategic and Economic Dialogue meeting.
China was well able to resolve outstanding ITA issues this
year during its chairmanship of the regional Asia-Pacific
Economic Cooperation (APEC) grouping, he said, urging China to
revise its list of excluded goods.
Other issues to be raised at the Beijing talks included
intellectual property rights, state-owned enterprises and
regulation, while officials on both sides were continuing to
work on outstanding issues to allow U.S. beef back into China,
Froman said.
China has restricted imports of American beef for 10 years
following the first reported U.S. case, in December 2003, of mad
cow disease, a brain-wasting condition formally known as bovine
spongiform encephalopathy.
