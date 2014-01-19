BEIJING/WASHINGTON Jan 19 China's Commerce
Ministry has condemned a $1.1-trillion spending bill passed by
the U.S. Congress last week over clauses that limit
technological purchases from the Asian giant, saying they clash
with the principles of fair trade.
The bill, signed by President Barack Obama on Friday,
included a cyber-espionage review process for federal purchases
of technology from China, a measure incorporated last year amid
growing U.S. concern over Chinese cyber attacks.
In a weekend statement, China's Commerce Ministry said the
move "went against the principles of fair trade" as it sought to
curb purchases of Chinese technology and export of satellites
and parts to China.
"China is resolutely opposed," the ministry said in comments
attributed to an unnamed official in its U.S. trade division.
The bill sent a wrong message, did not aid exchanges and
cooperation in the high-tech field and would have a negative
effect on Chinese companies, besides harming the interests of
U.S. firms, it added.
"We have noted that U.S. business groups have already made
noises opposing the bill. The U.S. side should correct its
mistaken ways, and create good conditions for the healthy
development of Sino-U.S. trade and business cooperation."
Last year's funding legislation bars U.S. space agency NASA
and the Justice and Commerce Departments from buying information
technology systems without the approval of federal law
enforcement officials.
That formal assessment must include "any risk associated
with such system being produced, manufactured or assembled by
one or more entities that are owned, directed or subsidised" by
China, it says.
U.S. Representative Frank Wolf, the Republican chairman of
the House Appropriations Commerce-Justice-Science subcommittee,
said he directed the language to be included last year because
of concerns about potential cyber threats from Chinese firms
such as Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp
.
Wolf cited a 2012 congressional intelligence report that
found such firms were closely connected to China's army, which
coordinates cyber espionage against the United States.
"A slightly modified version of this language was continued
again this year by bipartisan agreement with the Senate, and I
believe it should be maintained and expanded to all civilian
federal agencies in the year ahead," Wolf said in a statement on
Friday.
U.S. curbs on foreign access to satellite technology since
1999 have effectively banned the export, re-export or transfer
of this equipment or know-how to China.
The restriction followed a 1996 Chinese rocket launch
accident that claimed a U.S.-manufactured satellite. In the
course of the investigation, the company was accused of
inadvertently transferring restricted technology to China.
But there were no new curbs on satellite exports in the
latest spending bill, Kevin Wolf, a U.S. Commerce Department
official, told Reuters in Washington.
"Since the late 1990s, there has been, under U.S. law, an
absolute prohibition on the export and re-export to China of all
satellites and related items," said Wolf, who is no relation to
the congressman. "This was reconfirmed in the National Defense
Authorisation Act of 2013."
"The Chinese have complained about it a lot over the decades
- that's not new," he said on Saturday.
China and the United States have clashed repeatedly over
trade issues.