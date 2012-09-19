BEIJING, Sept 19 China said it has been made a
victim of U.S. electoral politics after Washington launched an
international trade case alleging that Beijing has been unfairly
subsidising automobile and auto parts exports.
U.S. President Barack Obama announced the World Trade
Organization (WTO) case against China over allegedly illegal
subsidies for automobiles and auto parts during an election
campaign stop in Ohio on Monday.
At around the same time, Beijing filed a complaint against
U.S. duties on many Chinese exports, in the latest example of
tit-for-tat trade disputes filed between the world's two largest
economies.
In its first official comment on the complaint, issued on
Tuesday evening, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce was unusually
blunt in blaming the case on the race for the White House.
"In the midst of an election race, the United States chose
to announce this news in Ohio, an automobile production area,
showing that the U.S. took this step against China out of
considerations of electoral politics," an unidentified Chinese
commerce official said on the ministry's website.
"We express our opposition to this," said the official,
adding that China would deal with the U.S. request for
consultations in keeping with WTO rules.
This year, the United States has also pursued anti-dumping
and countervailing duty cases against Chinese-made solar panels
and wind turbine towers in response to industry petitions.
Obama's latest trade enforcement steps come as he and
Republican rival Mitt Romney vie for a few important states,
including the auto manufacturing state of Ohio, that could
determine the outcome of the Nov. 6 presidential election.
U.S. steelworkers and other union groups had pushed for
action at the WTO to stop what they said was a flood of unfairly
subsidised Chinese auto parts.
Republicans, including Romney, who has accused Obama of not
being tough enough with Beijing, cast the move by the Democratic
White House as a blatant effort to sway votes in an election
battleground state.
Commerce Ministry spokesman Shen Danyang said at a press
briefing on Wednesday that the WTO case filing number on China's
complaint showed it preceded the U.S. complaint, suggesting it
was Washington playing tit-for-tat with trade policy, not
Beijing.
"Looking at the sequential order of the two case numbers, we
can clearly see the United States' political goal," Shen said.