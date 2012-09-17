GENEVA, Sept 17 China filed a complaint at the
World Trade Organization on Monday to challenge a new U.S. law
on "countervailing duties", or tariffs intended to combat
export-promoting subsidies.
The complaint, filed hours after the United States said it
would launch a wide-ranging trade complaint against China's
support for car exports, potentially affects close to 30
products that have previously been targeted by U.S. duties, a
trade official familiar with the case said.
In a brief statement, the WTO said the products included
steel, tires, magnets, chemicals, kitchen appliances, wood
flooring and wind towers.