UPDATE 1-Japan's JFE says plans for Mexico steel plant on track, but Trump in focus
* President Trump has threatened to tear up NAFTA agreement (Recasts on plans for Mexico plant, adds profit forecast)
GENEVA, July 14 The United States told China on Thursday that it would not be granted automatic market economy status on Dec. 11 as it has requested, said a World Trade Organization official who was present at the meeting where the exchange took place.
The U.S. official said the burden was on China to establish that it was a market economy, but so far its market reforms had fallen short of expectations, especially in aluminium and steel where state intervention had led to oversupply and overcapacity, threatening industries around the world.
The WTO official said it was the first time the United States had responded to China on the issue at the WTO. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay)
* President Trump has threatened to tear up NAFTA agreement (Recasts on plans for Mexico plant, adds profit forecast)
RICHARDS BAY, South Africa, Jan 31 South Africa's Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) said on Tuesday 2016 coal exports fell 3.7 percent to 72.6 million tonnes, despite strong demand from India and Pakistan.
BANGKOK, Jan 31 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Photographer Luke Duggleby recalled a meeting four years ago with Thai environmental activist Jintana Kaewkhao, who told him how she faced assassination attempts in her fight to block a coal-fired power plant along the coast in southern Thailand.