UPDATE 1-Bilfinger reinstates dividend, forecasts growth after 2017
* Output (organic) to fall in 2017, profitability to rise (Adds details on 2017 outlook, 2016 results, new structure)
GENEVA, May 25 A trade complaint by China at the World Trade Organization on Friday targets U.S. duties on wind towers, solar panels, aluminium extrusions and various steel products, a Chinese trade official told Reuters on Friday.
The full list of products involved in the trade complaint is as follows: Thermal Paper Pressure Pipe Line Pipe Citric Acid Lawn Groomers Kitchen Shelving Oil country Tubular Goods Wire Strand Steel Grating Wire Decking Magnesia Bricks Seamless Pipe Print Graphics Drill Pipe Aluminum Extrusions Wood Flooring Steel Wheels Steel Wire Steel Cylinders Solar Panels Wind Towers Steel Sinks (Reporting by Tom Miles)
* Output (organic) to fall in 2017, profitability to rise (Adds details on 2017 outlook, 2016 results, new structure)
BRUSSELS, Feb 13 Members of the European Parliament remain divided over an overhaul to the carbon market after a debate in the assembly on Monday, EU sources said, setting the stage for a tight vote on the reforms later this week.
LIMA, Feb 13 MMG Ltd has been transporting copper concentrates from its Las Bambas mine in Peru since late on Friday, when residents of a nearby town called off protests that had blocked the road used by the company, a representative of the ombudsman's office said.