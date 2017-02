GENEVA, Sept 5 The United States was entitled to impose extra safeguard duties on imports of Chinese tyres, the World Trade Organization's top court said on Monday, upholding a ruling made in December 2010.

The United States imposed the 35 percent duties in September 2009 after the United Steelworkers union complained that surging Chinese imports were hurting U.S. producers.

WTO rules allow members to impose temporary extra tariffs on goods to counter a destabilising flood of imports. (Reporting by Tom Miles and Robert Evans)