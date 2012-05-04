MOVES-JPMorgan Private Bank names new head of UK and Nordics markets
Feb 21 JPMorgan Private Bank, a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co named Oliver Gregson as head of its UK and Nordics markets.
BEIJING May 4 The United States supports China's bid to have the yuan included in the International Monetary Fund's basket of currencies, Chinese Vice Premier Wang Qishan said on Friday after high-level talks between Beijing and Washington.
China wants the yuan to be part of the IMF basket of currencies as part of long-term plans to turn the yuan into an alternative reserve currency next to the dollar and the euro.
But the IMF has said a currency needs to be convertible before it can be included in the basket. China envisions the yuan will only be convertible by 2015. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Ken Wills)
Feb 21 JPMorgan Private Bank, a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co named Oliver Gregson as head of its UK and Nordics markets.
* Bucharest stocks at 9-year high, Banca Transilvania record high * Budapest shares set record high again, driven by OTP Bank * Warsaw stocks hits 18-month high, Prague highest since Dec 2015 * Czech stocks shrug off plan for higher tax for big companies (Adds Czech tax plan, forint rise) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Feb 21 Bucharest stocks hit a 9-year high on Tuesday, driven by surging Banca Transilvania as bank stocks fuelled a rally in Central European equit
* Says offering priced at $25 per series 1 preferred unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: