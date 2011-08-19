(Repeats)

BEIJING Aug 19 China is confident the U.S. economy will get back on the track of healthy growth, China's Premier Wen Jiabao told visiting U.S. Vice President Joe Biden on Friday during his five-day trust building mission to the United States' largest creditor.

Earlier in the day, China's vice president and heir apparent Xi Jinping gave a ringing endorsement of the resilience of the debt-ridden American economy during a second day of talks with his U.S. counterpart. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Ken Wills)