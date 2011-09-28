WASHINGTON, Sept 28 The Obama administration shares the goal of a bill in the U.S. Senate that seeks to push China into a further appreciation of its currency, White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Wednesday.

China has taken some action to raise the value of the yuan, Carney said, "but it's substantially undervalued and we need to see continued progress."

"We're reviewing the bill," he said. "We share the goal of achieving further appreciation of China's currency."

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid told reporters on Monday the Senate plans to take up the legislation next week and felt "very confident" it would be approved. [ID:nS1E78R0OZ]

Tensions between the world's two largest economies have flared over U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, China's large trade surplus, the value of the Chinese currency and the pace of the U.S. economic recovery.