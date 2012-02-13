Feb 13 The United States should not let
friction over economic and trade policies undermine the hugely
important business relationship with China, Vice President Xi
Jinping said in an interview published before a scheduled U.S.
visit.
Speaking to the Washington Post via written answers to
questions, Xi, widely viewed as China's president-in-waiting,
said China was of huge economic benefit to the United States.
"As economic globalization gathers momentum, China and the
United States have become highly inter-dependent economically,"
Xi said, according to a transcript posted on the newspaper's
website on Monday.
"Such economic relations would not enjoy sustained, rapid
growth if they were not based on mutual benefit or if they
failed to deliver great benefits to the United States," he said.
"The Americans who know the real picture of China-U.S.
economic relations, including those in the business community,
will echo this point."
U.S. politicians have repeatedly criticised China for
artificially keeping its yuan currency undervalued to boost
exports, for ignoring intellectual property rights and for
unfairly subsidising certain industries like solar power.
Xi, who visits the United States this week, repeated China's
commitment to reforming the currency's exchange rate.
"We will continue to press ahead with the reform of the RMB
exchange rate formation mechanism and offer foreign
investors a fair, rule-based and transparent investment
environment," he said.
"At the same time, we hope the United States will take
substantive steps as soon as possible to ease restrictions on
high-tech exports to China and provide a level playing field for
Chinese enterprises to invest in the United States," Xi said.
"Frictions and differences are hardly avoidable in our
economic and trade interactions. What is important is that we
properly handle these differences through coordination based on
equality, mutual benefit, mutual understanding and mutual
accommodation. We must not allow frictions and differences to
undermine the larger interests of our business cooperation."
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ken Wills and Paul
Tait)