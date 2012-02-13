* China and U.S. "highly inter-dependent", Xi says
* Leader-in-waiting Xi scheduled to visit United States this
week
* China criticised over yuan, intellectual property rights
(Adds more Xi quotes, background)
Feb 13 The United States should not let
friction over economic and trade policies undermine the hugely
important business relationship with China, Vice President Xi
Jinping said in an interview published before a scheduled U.S.
visit.
Xi, widely viewed as China's president-in-waiting, told the
Washington Post via written answers to questions that China was
of huge economic benefit to the United States.
"As economic globalization gathers momentum, China and the
United States have become highly inter-dependent economically,"
Xi said, according to a transcript posted on the newspaper's
website on Monday.
"Such economic relations would not enjoy sustained, rapid
growth if they were not based on mutual benefit or if they
failed to deliver great benefits to the United States," he said.
"The Americans who know the real picture of China-U.S.
economic relations, including those in the business community,
will echo this point."
U.S. politicians have repeatedly criticised China for
artificially keeping its yuan currency undervalued to boost
exports, for ignoring intellectual property rights and for
unfairly subsidising certain industries like solar power.
Xi, who visits the United States this week, repeated China's
commitment to reforming the currency's exchange rate.
"We will continue to press ahead with the reform of the RMB
exchange rate formation mechanism and offer foreign
investors a fair, rule-based and transparent investment
environment," he said.
"At the same time, we hope the United States will take
substantive steps as soon as possible to ease restrictions on
high-tech exports to China and provide a level playing field for
Chinese enterprises to invest in the United States," Xi said.
"Frictions and differences are hardly avoidable in our
economic and trade interactions. What is important is that we
properly handle these differences through coordination based on
equality, mutual benefit, mutual understanding and mutual
accommodation. We must not allow frictions and differences to
undermine the larger interests of our business cooperation."
China and the United States have also argued over regional
issues such as the disputed South China Sea. U.S. moves to base
more military personnel and equipment in the region have ruffled
Chinese feathers too, something to which Xi alluded.
"At a time when people long for peace, stability and
development, to deliberately give prominence to the military
security agenda, scale up military deployment and strengthen
military alliances is not really what most countries in the
region hope to see," he said.
"The vast Pacific Ocean has ample space for China and the
United States. We welcome a constructive role by the United
States in promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the
region. We also hope that the United States will fully respect
and accommodate the major interests and legitimate concerns of
Asia-Pacific countries," Xi said.
But Xi added he was confident the Chinese and American
people wanted to be friends, and spoke of his fondness for U.S.
basketball, a sport that is widely watched in China.
"NBA games are exciting to watch and have global appeal.
They are very popular in China. I do watch NBA games on
television when I have time," he said.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ken Wills and Paul
Tait)