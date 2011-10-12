WASHINGTON Oct 11 Legislation designed to press China to let its currency rise in value poses a "very severe risk" of a trade war and should not be taken up by the U.S. Congress, House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Wednesday, a day after the bill passed the U.S. Senate.

Boehner's opposition to the measure, which would allow the U.S. government to slap countervailing duties on products from countries found to be subsidizing their exports by undervaluing their currencies, could kill the bill before any House vote. Boehner is the top Republican in Congress.

The House is controlled by Republicans and the Senate by Democrats.

