BEIJING, Sept 14 China's Foreign Ministry urged
U.S lawmakers on Wednesday not to resort to "excuses" for trade
protectionism after the U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid
pushed for legislation aimed at forcing China to loosen controls
on its currency.
"I want to stress that protecting the stable and healthy
development of Sino-U.S. economic and trade relations is in
keeping with the interests of both sides," Ministry spokeswoman
Jiang Yu told a regular news briefing.
Reid's renewed drive for a yuan currency bill reflects the
belief of many lawmakers that the United States' huge trade
deficit with China, which hit a record $273 billion in 2010,
reflects Beijing's currency exchange policies, which keep the
yuan from rising in value against the dollar.
(Reporting by Chris Buckley; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing
by Ken Wills)