BEIJING, Sept 23 China's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that letting the yuan appreciate could not solve the trade imbalance with the United States, after a group of U.S. senators predicted passage of a bill to crack down on China for currency practices they blame for millions of lost American jobs.

Ministry spokesman Hong Lei told reporters at a regular news briefing that the United States should not politicize issues due to domestic considerations.

China has repeatedly rejected criticism that it deliberately undervalues its yuan currency to give its companies a price advantage in international markets. It says it is committed to moving to a more flexible exchange rate but at its own pace. (Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ken Wills)