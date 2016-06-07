BEIJING, June 7 China's yuan fixing regime is
becoming more stable and transparent, a central bank vice
governor said on Tuesday, while reiterating that
internationalisation of the currency will be market-oriented.
Speaking at the Strategic and Economic Dialogue talks in
Beijing, Yi Gang also said that the central bank is prepared for
a possible U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike. The People's Bank of
China has good and effective communication with the Federal
Reserve, he added.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Sunday that it was
critical for China to continue moving toward a more
market-oriented exchange rate and clearly communicate its
actions to the market.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)