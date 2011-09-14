(Adds quotes, details)
BEIJING, Sept 14 China's Foreign Ministry urged
U.S lawmakers on Wednesday not to resort to "excuses" for trade
protectionism after U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid
pushed for legislation aimed at forcing China to loosen controls
on its currency.
"I want to stress that protecting the stable and healthy
development of Sino-U.S. economic and trade relations is in
keeping with the interests of both sides," Ministry spokeswoman
Jiang Yu told a regular news briefing.
"We urge members of the U.S. Congress to see clearly the
importance of economic and trade cooperation between China and
the United States, and it's mutually beneficially, win-win
character, and do not search for excuses to engage in trade
protectionism against China," she added.
Reid's renewed drive for a yuan currency bill reflects the
belief of many lawmakers that the United States' huge trade
deficit with China, which hit a record $273 billion in 2010,
reflects Beijing's currency exchange policies, which keep the
yuan from rising in value against the dollar.
Many U.S. lawmakers and economists say China deliberately
undervalues its currency, the yuan , against the
dollar to give its companies an unfair price advantage in
international markets. China rejects this criticism.
U.S. lawmakers have been threatening legislation since 2005
to punish Chinese exports with tariffs designed to offset the
effect of China's stockpiling of U.S. dollars to hold down the
value of the yuan, also called the renminbi.
The closest any currency legislation has come to passage was
last year, when the Democratic-controlled House of
Representatives passed a bill, but the Senate took no action.
With Republicans now controlling the House and signaling
they want to focus on other China trade issues, it is not clear
Reid's bid will succeed.
The yuan, which traded at around 6.4 per dollar on
Wedne sday, has risen about 3 percent so far
this year and 6.75 percent since its depegging by the Chinese
government in June 2010.
(Reporting by Chris Buckley; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing
by Ken Wills)