By Chris Buckley
BEIJING, Oct 12 China urged the Obama
administration to block a U.S. bill aimed at pressing Beijing to
lift the yuan's value, raising the risk of further strains
between the world's top two economies even if warnings of a
"trade war" remain just talk.
Washington's effort to force Beijing's hand may have the
opposite effect, at least for now. Currency investors are
already pricing in the risk that China could tighten its leash
on the yuan to demonstrate its grip over the currency.
The bill is a protectionist step that "gravely violates
World Trade Organization rules," Foreign Ministry spokesman Ma
Zhaoxu said after the U.S. Senate approved it in a 63-35 vote
and sent it to House of Representatives.
"China urges the U.S. government, Congress and all quarters
to resolutely oppose using domestic legislation to create a fuss
about and put pressure on the renminbi exchange rate," said Ma
in comments on the ministry's website (www.mfa.gov.cn).
The "renminbi", or "people's currency," is another name for
China's yuan currency.
The legislation will "disrupt the shared efforts of China
and the United States, as well as the international community,
to promote vigorous recovery and growth in the global economy,"
said Ma.
His condemnation was echoed by China's Ministry of Commerce
and the People's Bank of China, the central bank, which said the
yuan exchange rate was "reasonable."
Chinese officials and media have warned that the legislation
could trigger a "trade war" of escalating protectionist
tit-for-tat retaliation.
China's official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday that
"what the U.S. Senate did planted a ticking time-bomb that may
ignite a potential trade war."
BLUSTER
On the face of it, China has major weapons to strike back at
the United States if the currency legislation is passed. It is
America's biggest foreign creditor and its fastest-growing major
export market.
But such shapeless threats are more bluster to reassure
domestic audiences than a real option, said Yi Xianrong, an
economist at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, who said
the risk of an escalating cycle of trade retaliation was scant.
"A trade war won't break out, it just won't. It's just to
give it a scare," he told Reuters of the warnings from Beijing
to Washington.
"The reaction has been excessive. Many people have called
for payback by selling off (Chinese holdings of) U.S. government
debt. That would be utterly foolish," he added.
But China could nonetheless adopt retaliatory steps against
some U.S. goods and companies if the bill ever passes into law,
said several other economists and foreign policy analysts.
Although the currency bill faces high hurdles to becoming
law, Beijing appears worried that it could signal more feuding
with the United States in 2012, when President Barack Obama
faces a tough fight for re-election and China's Communist Party
will navigate a leadership handover.
"The election race is already having an impact, and it will
certainly expand," said Jin Canrong, a professor at Renmin
University in Beijing specialising in Sino-American relations.
"Because of the state of the U.S. economy, trade issues will
be the focus of that impact," he added, noting criticism of
China from Republican candidates, including Mitt Romney.
"If this bill is passed, and the United States exacts
tariffs as the bill demands, I think China will respond by
imposing tariffs on some U.S. products," said Jin.
The angry exchanges could stoke investor jitters even if
they remain just words, Barclays Capital said in a client note.
"The Senate's passage is already sufficient to sour the
atmosphere for bilateral cooperation at a time when it is most
needed to maintain global growth and stability," it said.
"In the unlikely scenario that the bill becomes law and the
U.S. penalises Chinese exports, China might retaliate, for
instance by taxing U.S. MNCs (multinationals) in China."
Ties between Beijing and Washington have also been troubled
by disputes over China's fetters on dissent and on the Internet,
regional military and security tensions, and U.S. arms sales to
Taiwan, the self-ruled island claimed by China.
YAWNING DEFICIT
China controls the pace of yuan exchange rate movements by
setting a daily mid-point from which the currency can rise or
fall 0.5 percent versus the dollar each day, and also by
intervening in trading on the domestic market.
On Wednesday, traders pushed the yuan to its lower daily
limit, reflecting sentiment that the central bank will keep the
yuan on a tight leash to signal to Washington that it will not
be pushed around.
Many U.S. lawmakers, trade unions and manufacturing lobbies
say China holds down the value of the yuan to give its exports
an unfair edge in global markets.
Both governments have pledged to address imbalances, but the
U.S. trade deficit with China in 2010 rose to a record-breaking
$273 billion, up from about $227 billion in 2009, U.S. data
shows.
In China, many officials worry that moving faster to raise
the value of the yuan could hurt exports and the tens of
millions of manufacturing jobs they create.
"Making groundless accusations about the renminbi exchange
rate will not solve the United States' lack of savings, trade
deficit or high unemployment rate," said the Chinese central
bank in response to the U.S. Senate passing the bill.
"But it could seriously disrupt the exchange rate reforms
that China is undertaking."
China says it is committed to gradual currency reform and
notes the yuan has risen 30 percent since July 2005, when
Beijing revalued the currency.
The proposed Currency Exchange Rate Oversight Reform Act of
2011 would allow the U.S. government to slap countervailing
duties on goods from countries found to be subsidising their
exports by undervaluing their currencies.
But before President Barack Obama could be forced to decide
whether to sign the bill into law, it must first win approval
from the House of Representatives, where key Republicans have
indicated they dislike the tariff threat.
The American Chamber of Commerce in China, which represents
many firms with business there, also repeated its opposition to
the legislation in an emailed statement.
"The Senate bill would damage the bilateral trade and
investment relationship, weaken our standing in the World Trade
Organization, and damage our national interests," said Ted Dean,
the chairman of the chamber, which has headquarters in Beijing.
