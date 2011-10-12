(Adds more Carney quotes, background)
WASHINGTON Oct 12 The White House said on
Wednesday it was talking to U.S. lawmakers to iron out issues
it has with a bill to punish China over its currency.
"If this legislation were to advance we would expect those
concerns to be addressed," said White House Press Secretary Jay
Carney, reiterating Washington's view that China needs to
address the undervaluation of the yuan.
The Democratic-controlled Senate passed a bill on Tuesday
to slap tariffs on Chinese goods for keeping the yuan low to
subsidize its exports at the cost of U.S. jobs. The bill now
faces the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, who
oppose the measure and warn that it could start a trade war.
"We share the goal of the legislation in taking action to
ensure that our workers and companies have a level playing
field with China, including addressing the undervaluation of
their currency," Carney said, adding:
"Aspects of the legislation do ... raise concerns about
consistency with our international obligations, which is why we
are in the process of discussing with Congress those issues."
China on Wednesday urged the Obama administration to block
the bill, raising the risk of further strains between the
world's top two economies. [ID:nL3E7LC02V]
