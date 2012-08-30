* US House Intelligence Committee is investigating ZTE,
Huawei
* Panel could hold hearing as early as second week of
September
* Panel exploring companies' relationships with Chinese
authorities
By Jim Wolf and Lee Chyen Yee
WASHINGTON/HONG KONG, Aug 29 China's ZTE Corp
said it would take part in a projected U.S.
congressional hearing next month linked to an investigation of
alleged Chinese espionage threats to U.S. telecommunications
infrastructure.
The House of Representatives Permanent Select Committee on
Intelligence has invited the chairman of ZTE, Hou Weigui, and
deputy chairman of Huawei Technologies Co, Ken Hu, to
testify at a hearing that would explore their companies'
relationships with the Chinese authorities, among other things.
"ZTE intends to participate in the upcoming congressional
hearing," Mitchell Peterson, a vice president of ZTE's U.S. arm,
said in a statement to Reuters on Wednesday.
Shenzhen-headquartered ZTE is in the world's fifth-biggest
telecommunications equipment maker. Huawei, also based in
Shenzhen, is the second-biggest, after Sweden's Ericsson
. Huawei had no immediate comment on whether any of
its executives would testify.
The House panel, in companion letters dated June 12, asked
the companies to provide details of their interaction over the
past five years with the Chinese authorities, including the
Communist Party, ministry of defense and ministry of state
security.
Committee Chairman Mike Rogers, a Republican, and C.A. Dutch
Ruppersberger, the panel's top Democrat, said in the letters
that the panel was investigating "the threat posed to our
critical infrastructure and counter-intelligence posture by
companies with potential ties to the Chinese government."
The hearing could come as early as the second week of
September if the committee decides to go ahead with it.
Negotiations appear to be continuing over the level of
executives who would testify.
Neither ZTE's Hou nor Cheng Lixin, chief executive of its
U.S. unit, is likely to attend, said a company source who
declined to be identified because he was not authorized to speak
on the record.
Instead the company more likely would send a fairly senior
executive responsible for overseas markets, this person said.
COMMITTEE MUM
Susan Phalen, the committee's spokeswoman, declined to
comment on plans for such a hearing until the committee was
ready to make any announcement.
ZTE describes itself as supplying telecommunications
equipment to 500 network operators in 140 countries. It said it
had submitted a series of detailed factual responses as part of
its voluntary cooperation with the committee.
"ZTE is the most independent, transparent, globally focused
publicly traded company in China's telecom sector," the
statement said. "In most respects, ZTE is similar to
multi-national tech companies that have emerged in Silicon
Valley."
The company in its planned testimony will demonstrate its
"unique ability" to help provide solutions to cyber security
issues facing the U.S. Congress and the executive branch,
Peterson said in the statement.
Huawei said in a statement to Reuters earlier this month
that it has appreciated the opportunity to engage in "good
faith, fact-based and responsive interaction" with the
intelligence committee over the previous eight months.
The panel began its investigation last November and stepped
it up in June. Its report is now expected by early October.
"We are committed to continuing to be responsibly open and
transparent and look forward to further dialogue," William
Plummer, a Huawei spokesman in Washington, said in an Aug. 2
reply.
Former U.S. Commerce Secretary John Bryson dealt Huawei a
blow in March 20 testimony to the House Appropriations
Commerce-Justice-Science subcommittee.
"It appears that Huawei has capabilities that we may not
fully detect to divert information," Bryson said. "It's a
challenge to our country."
It was unclear whether alleged ZTE violations of sanctions
against Iran would come up in the projected House intelligence
committee hearing.
The FBI has opened a criminal investigation into ZTE over
its sale of banned U.S. computer equipment to Iran and its
alleged subsequent attempts to conceal this and obstruct a
Department of Commerce probe, according to documents posted on
the Smoking Gun website last month.
The federal investigations stem from a Reuters report in
March that ZTE had sold Iran's largest telecom firm a powerful
surveillance system capable of monitoring landline, mobile and
Internet communications, according to interviews and contract
documents.
ZTE's largest shareholder is a Chinese state-owned
enterprise, Zhongzingzin, with about 30 percent of the shares,
according to the House Intelligence Committee letter to ZTE.