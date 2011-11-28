(Changes third paragraph to "she said", instead of "he said")

SHANGHAI Nov 28 Chinese ports are not yet ready to receive Vale's mega iron ore carriers due to a few "small issues" in handling the new vessels, said an official with the National Development and Reform Commission on Monday.

"Chinese ports are not entirely ready for accepting Vale's carriers due to some facilities and technical issues," said Luo Ping, head of the transportation planning division at the NDRC's Institution of Comprehensive Transportation.

"Vale can submit a separate application for each mega ship to local maritime authorities, who will then decide on whether the ports can receive them or not," she said at an industry conference. (Reporting by Ruby Lian, Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)