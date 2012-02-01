By Fayen Wong and Ju-min Park
| SHANGHAI/SEOUL
SHANGHAI/SEOUL Feb 1 China is shielding
its loss-making shipping industry by blocking from its ports
giant vessels such as those mining giant Vale SA is
building to cut the cost of sending iron ore to its largest
market, analysts said on Wednesday.
China, the world's top iron ore importer, on Tuesday said
its ports could not accept vessels with a deadweight over
300,000 tonnes, which encompasses the Valemaxes,
400,000-deadweight-tonne freighters that are large enough to
hold three soccer fields end-to-end on their decks.
One of these Valemaxes, the Berge Everest, docked at China's
Dalian port in December for the first time, and unloaded its
iron ore cargo.
But analysts said China was now clearly trying to protect
its own shipping industry, which has been hard hit by the
economic downturn and at a time when benchmark shipping rates
have fallen nearly 70 percent since October, slashing
revenue for shipowners a worldwide.
China may also be playing hardball to try and get as better
deal out of its main supplier Vale, the analysts said. Vale is
the world's largest iron ore miner, accounting for more than a
quarter of all seaborne trade in iron ore, the main ingredient
in steel. China is the world's largest steelmaker.
"It was certainly about regaining control over the shipping
industry," said Graeme Train, a Shanghai-based analyst at
Macquarie. "Its access to the world all comes from the east
coast... and it is fully incentivized to build a big fleet of
ships to reduce the cost of shipping."
"By Vale controlling their own freight and wrapping up all
the prices on a cost-and-freight basis, China would have lost
control over the overall cost of shipping, which would have
economic knock-on effects."
Hu Yanping, a steel analyst at industry portal CUsteel.com,
predicted China would reverse its ban on large vessels when the
shipping market recovered. The downturn forced top Chinese
shippers COSCO and Grand China Logistics
to halt payments to foreign shipowners last year.
DECISION UNCLEAR
The Berge Everest was the only Valemax allowed into China,
with its arrival stunning shipping industry since the powerful
China Shipowners Association had opposed the vessels, saying
they were an attempt by Vale to monopolise the shippin and iron
ore markets.
The decision to ban the giant vessels was a sobering
reminder of the difficulties foreign firms face in doing
businesses with China, where the lines between politics and
business are often blurred.
"The broader implication of this, I suspect, is that we
could see more of these erratic protectionist measures as cost
pressures build in China and many if these state-owned firms see
their profits squeezed over the coming months," said Peter
Hickson, a commodities strategist at UBS Bank.
The ruling, which was announced by the Transport Ministry,
is also unclear. Ministry officials could not be reached for
comment.
Trade publication Lloyds List said on Wednesday that
excluding the Valemaxes, there were 26 Very Large Ore Carriers
(VLOCs) above 300,000 tonnes currently in use, 11 of which
docked in China at some point last year. Some crude oil tankers
also exceed the deadweight tonne limit.
"Although it will come as a huge blow to the world's largest
iron ore producer and its 35-strong fleet ... the decision will
also have implications for the rest of the bulk carrier fleet
over 300,000 tonnes," Lloyds said, adding that its tracking data
also showed that large vessels were still scheduled to arrive at
Chinese ports in the next two months.
CONSTRUCTION FULL STEAM AHEAD
Despite the Chinese ban, Vale's plans to expand its Valemax
feet appear to be on track. The company is spending some $2
billion on the fleet of as many as 35 vessels.
Shipbuilders in China and Korea, which between them have
orders for some 28 vessels, said they have not received any
cancellations. The firms include Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine
Engineering, STX Pan Ocean and China
Rongsheng Heavy Industries Group Holdings Ltd.
"Construction for these Valemaxes has started and we've
started steel plate cutting for the ships," said Michael Cheng,
a spokesman of China Rongsheng, which delivered the first of 16
carriers to Vale in November.
Determined to access China, Vale is readying iron ore
distribution bases in the Philippines and Malaysia.
The transshipments hub would add to Vale's shipping costs,
making it less competitive than rivals Australian rivals BHP
Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto .
But analysts said cost was not really an issue for the
Brazilian miner.
"It (trans-shipping in the Philippines) adds a little bit of
a cost but for Vale it has never been so much about the cost per
tonne as being about maximizing production capabilities," said
Macquarie analyst Train.
"They need to get ore as quickly as possible from the west
to the east and reduce their inventory in Brazil because that
backs up their whole production chain. They can still do that so
this is not that big a deal for them."
(Additional reporting by David Stanway in BEIJING, Alison Leung
in HONG KONG and Randolph Fabi in SINGAPORE; editing by Miral
Fahmy)